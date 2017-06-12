Confessed French serial killer has he...

Confessed French serial killer has heart surgery in Nepal

Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who is serving a life sentence in Nepal, had successful heart surgery Monday, doctors said. Sobhraj has been in a Nepal jail since 2004, when a court sentenced him to life in prison in the 1975 killing of a Western backpacker.

