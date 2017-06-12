Confessed French serial killer has heart surgery in Nepal
Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who is serving a life sentence in Nepal, is recovering after successful heart surgery in the Himalayan country. Doctors at Shahid Ganga Lal Hospital in Kathmandu say Charles Sobhraj's heart surgery on Monday was uneventful.
