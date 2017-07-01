Chinese-built armed police academy ha...

Chinese-built armed police academy handed over to Nepal

6 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

China on Friday handed over an aid project of the National Armed Police Force Academy to Nepal following the completion of construction. Amid a special ceremony at the APF headquarters in Kathmandu, the delivery and acceptance certificate was signed and exchanged between Secretary at Nepali Ministry of Home Affairs Lok Darshan Regmi and Chinese Ambassador Yu Hong.

