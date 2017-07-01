Chinese-built armed police academy handed over to Nepal
China on Friday handed over an aid project of the National Armed Police Force Academy to Nepal following the completion of construction. Amid a special ceremony at the APF headquarters in Kathmandu, the delivery and acceptance certificate was signed and exchanged between Secretary at Nepali Ministry of Home Affairs Lok Darshan Regmi and Chinese Ambassador Yu Hong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC