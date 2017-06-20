China, Nepal hold 11th round of polit...

China, Nepal hold 11th round of political consultations

Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou shakes hands with Nepal's Foreign Secretary Shanker DAS Bairagi before the 11th meeting of Nepal-China Joint Consultation Mechanism held at the office of Foreign Ministry at Singhadurbar in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 20, 2017. China and Nepal on Tuesday pledged to further deepen their mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields.

Chicago, IL

