'Bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj undergoes five-hour open heart surgery

Notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj, a Frenchman of Indian and Vietnamese parentage, who has been in Nepal's jail for years, today underwent a five- hour open heart surgery and is yet to regain consciousness, a media report said. According to a source at the hospital, Sobhraj was scheduled to undergo heart surgery on Tuesday, but it was carried out on Monday.

