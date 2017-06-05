Bengal must ensure tourism remains untouched during unrests: TAFI

Kolkata, June 8 - With pristine Darjeeling on the boil over a fresh Gorkha Janmukti Morcha stir, travel operators on Thursday said the West Bengal government must ensure that tourists remain a priority even as the West Bengal government rushed to ease worries. Such political disputes should be between the government and the people and tourists should not be affected, Anil Punjabi, Chairman of Travel Agents Federation of India , told IANS.

