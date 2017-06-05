Bengal must ensure tourism remains un...

Bengal must ensure tourism remains untouched during unrests: TAFI

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Kolkata, June 8 - With pristine Darjeeling on the boil over a fresh Gorkha Janmukti Morcha stir, travel operators on Thursday said the West Bengal government must ensure that tourists remain a priority even as the West Bengal government rushed to ease worries. Such political disputes should be between the government and the people and tourists should not be affected, Anil Punjabi, Chairman of Travel Agents Federation of India , told IANS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,622,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC