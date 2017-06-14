At least 10 killed in bus accident in...

At least 10 killed in bus accident in Mid-Western Nepal: official

At least 10 people were killed when a passenger bus veered off the road and plunged down at Rakam Karnali of Dailekh District in the Mid-Western Region of Nepal on Wednesday afternoon, a senior government official told Xinhua by phone. Chief of the District Administration Office of Dailekh, Prakash Adhikari, said that at least 10 people were killed as the bus carrying around 30 passengers plunged some 300 meters down to Karnali River at around 3:30 p.m. local time.

