A collective approach towards art and artists
BIN, an organization that abbreviates the name of three countries - Bangladesh, India, Nepal -- organised an international art camp and exhibition that was held at Nepal Art Council in Kathmandu, Nepal last month. Bangladeshi artist Nasima Khanam Queenie was the curator of the workshop, participated by artists of the three countries.
