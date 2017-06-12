5 injured in clashes in Nepal
Kathmandu, Jun 18 Five persons were injured when police fired rubber bullets to disperse supporters of agitating Rastriya Janata Party in southern Nepal. According to Chief District Officer Uday Bahadur Rana, police opened five rounds of rubber bullets and four shells of tear gas to contain the clash.
