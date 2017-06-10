10 kg charas seized in Bengal, one smuggler arrested
Darjeeling, June 20 - The Kolkata unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau seized 10 kg of charas worth more than Rs 1 crore in the international market and arrested one smuggler from the India-Nepal border in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, a senior NCB official said on Tuesday. The seizure happened at Darjeeling district's Panitanki border region during a joint raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Sashastra Seema Bal troopers of Siliguri Frontier on Monday night.
