10 kg charas seized in Bengal, one smuggler arrested

Darjeeling, June 20 - The Kolkata unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau seized 10 kg of charas worth more than Rs 1 crore in the international market and arrested one smuggler from the India-Nepal border in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, a senior NCB official said on Tuesday. The seizure happened at Darjeeling district's Panitanki border region during a joint raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Sashastra Seema Bal troopers of Siliguri Frontier on Monday night.

Chicago, IL

