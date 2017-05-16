Woman becomes youngest British climbe...

Woman becomes youngest British climber to scale both sides of Mount Everest

Metro UK News

Mollie Hughes, 26, who is based in Edinburgh, reached the summit of Everest from the north side on Tuesday. Her feat also makes the climber the youngest European woman and the first English woman to scale the peak from both the north and south sides.

Chicago, IL

