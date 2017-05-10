What we need to learn from Nepal and ...

What we need to learn from Nepal and Sri Lanka

Read more: Rediff.com

'There is an observable difference between Nepalis and Lankans and the rest of us.' 'It would serve us well to understand where this difference comes from and, if it is something that is better in some way, how it is that we can access it,' says Aakar Patel.

Chicago, IL

