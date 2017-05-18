US climber dead, Indian missing on Ev...

US climber dead, Indian missing on Everest

An American climber has died near the summit of Mount Everest and an Indian climber is missing after heading down from the mountain following a successful ascent, expedition organizers said Sunday. Roland Yearwood, 50, from Georgiana, Alabama, died on the mountain on Sunday but other details were not immediately known, said Murari Sharma of the Everest Parivar Expedition agency, based in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital.

