Two die as Everest toll hits at least five in month

Two more climbers have died on Mount Everest taking the death toll on the world's highest mountain in the past month to at least five amid mountaineers' safety concerns, officials said. A 54-year-old died on the Tibetan side of Everest, while a 48-year-old Slovakian perished near the Balcony in the south in Nepal, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.