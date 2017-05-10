'Treated like a murderer' : South Afr...

'Treated like a murderer' : South African man discovered hiding...

Read more: National Post

A South African man who had attempted a lone climb of Mount Everest was found hiding in a cave by mountaineering authorities. He is now being taken to Kathmandu where he will have to face penalties for climbing without a permit, including paying a fine of US$22,000.

Chicago, IL

