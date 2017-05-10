To be in step with China's ambition, South Asian nations walk tightrope

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and other dignitaries upon his arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport, in Colombo on Thursday. Until a few weeks ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to Colombo and Kandy was in jeopardy because Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickeramasinghe was intent on flying to Beijing on Friday - so he could be well in time for the May 14-15 One Belt, One Road Summit in the Chinese capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.