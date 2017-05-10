To be in step with China's ambition, ...

To be in step with China's ambition, South Asian nations walk tightrope

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and other dignitaries upon his arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport, in Colombo on Thursday. Until a few weeks ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to Colombo and Kandy was in jeopardy because Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickeramasinghe was intent on flying to Beijing on Friday - so he could be well in time for the May 14-15 One Belt, One Road Summit in the Chinese capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,430 • Total comments across all topics: 280,950,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC