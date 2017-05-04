The Yogi Factor

The Yogi Factor

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Hard News

" Aaj Nepal pehchaan ke liye taras raha hai, yeh pehchaan kabhi bhagwaan gorakhnath ki kripa se, yeh pehchaan Raja Prithvi Narayan Shah ki kripa se, ek hi karam ke matra se prapt hui thi." . In the same speech, the Mahant of the Gorakhnath Math, referring to the unceremonious adoption of the secular system that the Constituent Assembly brought in after the abolishment of the monarchy said, " Aakhir Nepal, swatantra Nepal ne kisi jaat, mat, pant, mazhab aur sampraday ka kya bigada tha ki yeh Nepal bikhra rahe hai?" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hard News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,801,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC