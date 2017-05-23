The Hands of Tibet stretch out to Hawi

The Hands of Tibet stretch out to Hawi

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: North Hawaii News

The Hands of Tibet, an online business and store in Honokaa that added a shop in Hawi last December, is all about connections - connections within communities and across the planet. Co-owners Tenzin Norbu and Robyn Scarth met in 2000 while teaching at a boarding school in Nepal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Hawaii News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,243,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC