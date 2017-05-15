The Artist Who Went From Trekking the...

The Artist Who Went From Trekking the Himalayas to Teaching the Girls of the Lower East Side

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

Raised in Nepal by Korean missionary parents, artist Maia Ruth Lee's upbringing was in many ways the opposite of her current life in Chinatown , New York City. "There was a lot of mountain time ," Lee remembers of her childhood, which involved months-long treks to Sherpa villages; her parents, Bible translators, had been tasked with creating a Sherpa alphabet and so spent extensive time among the Everest-dwelling tribe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC