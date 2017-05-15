The Artist Who Went From Trekking the Himalayas to Teaching the Girls of the Lower East Side

Raised in Nepal by Korean missionary parents, artist Maia Ruth Lee's upbringing was in many ways the opposite of her current life in Chinatown , New York City. "There was a lot of mountain time ," Lee remembers of her childhood, which involved months-long treks to Sherpa villages; her parents, Bible translators, had been tasked with creating a Sherpa alphabet and so spent extensive time among the Everest-dwelling tribe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.