Tharu women tattooed themselves to avoid sex salve life

The last tattooed women of Tharu tribe who 'deformed' themselves with markings so they would not be kidnapped as sex slaves Tribal folk law says tattooing began as a way to stop beautiful girls being taken as sex slaves by royals Nowadays tattoos are given to allow the women into heaven and to earn acceptance by the rest of the tribe But not so for the women of the Tharu tribe, from central Nepal, who began marking themselves in order to deter members of the country's royal family from keeping them as sex slaves, according to folk law. Photographer Omar Reda, 32, said the women of the Tharu tribe told him about the dark roots of their tattoo culture when he visited the town of Chitwan, where he captured these portraits.

