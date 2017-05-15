SSB arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrori...

SSB arrests Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Indo-Nepal border

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has been arrested by border guarding force SSB from Sonauli in Uttar Pradesh along the Indo-Nepal frontier. The Sashastra Seema Bal said it apprehended Naseer Ahmed last evening from the Sonauli border post.

Chicago, IL

