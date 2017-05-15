Slovak climbers Hamor and Sabovcik reach the summit of Dhaulagiri in the Himalayas
Slovak climbers Peter Hamor, 52, and Michal Sabovcik, 30, successfully climbed the eight-thousander Dhaulagiri in the Himalayas on May 15. Sabovcik himself reported their achievement on social networks. The climbers still need to return to the C3 camp.
