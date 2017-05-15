Slovak climbers Hamor and Sabovcik re...

Slovak climbers Hamor and Sabovcik reach the summit of Dhaulagiri in the Himalayas

Slovak climbers Peter Hamor, 52, and Michal Sabovcik, 30, successfully climbed the eight-thousander Dhaulagiri in the Himalayas on May 15. Sabovcik himself reported their achievement on social networks. The climbers still need to return to the C3 camp.

