Six Indian climbers make first Everest summit of season

Kathmandu: Six Indian climbers reached the top of Mount Everest on Saturday, the first group to summit the world's highest peak this season. The team reached the peak from the northern Tibet side of the mountain on Saturday morning, with the first climber summiting at 8:20 am and the rest of the group following shortly after.

Chicago, IL

