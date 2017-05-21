Singaporeans have 'much to learn' from courage, resilience of Nepalese people: Maliki Osman

Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman giving out back-to-school kits during a visit to the Shree Kalika Primary School in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal. KATHMANDU: Singaporeans have "much to learn" from the Nepalese people, who, in the wake of the devastating 8.0-magnitude earthquake that shook the country in 2015, "showed what courage and resilience was", said Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Defence Maliki Osman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.