Showcause for hill poster

5 hrs ago

Darjeeling, May 10: The district municipal officer has issued showcause notices to Binay Tamang, the assistant general secretary of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, for allegedly trying to "foment divisiveness" through "Gorkhaland versus Bengal" posters.

Chicago, IL

