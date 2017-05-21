Record number of climbers attempting to scale Mt. Everest

Sherpa guides struggled with high winds and snow Friday to prepare the final route to the top of Mount Everest, with a record number of climbers hoping to reach the summit this season, officials said. The bad weather was slowing the work but the first attempt could occur as soon as Sunday, said government mountaineering official Gyanendra Shrestha, who is stationed at Everest's base camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.