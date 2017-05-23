Pushpa Kamal Dahal may resign today a...

Pushpa Kamal Dahal may resign today as Nepal PM, Sher Bahadur Deuba likely to succeed him

Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda is likely to resign Wednesday, paving the way for Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba to take over as per an understanding the two leaders had reached in August last year. The prime minister is scheduled to address the nation from his office in Singhadurbar this evening during which he is expected to resign.

