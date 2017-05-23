Pushpa Kamal Dahal may resign today as Nepal PM, Sher Bahadur Deuba likely to succeed him
Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda is likely to resign Wednesday, paving the way for Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba to take over as per an understanding the two leaders had reached in August last year. The prime minister is scheduled to address the nation from his office in Singhadurbar this evening during which he is expected to resign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC