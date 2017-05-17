Police hold South African for trying Everest without permit
In this Sept. 27, 2015 file photo, trekkers rest at Everest Base Camp, Nepal. A South African climber was in police custody in Nepal's capital Wednesday after he attempted to scale Mount Everest without obtaining the mandatory permit, an official said.
