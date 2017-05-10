Pakistani team to probe disappearance of ex-army officer in Nepal

" India is believed to have entrapped and kidnapped Zahir from Kathmandu to make it a case of having apprehended an ISI spy and equate it with the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Nation said. --IANS" Islamabad, May 12 - A Pakistani team will soon be visiting Nepal to probe the disappearance of a former Pakistan army officer who was last seen in Lumbini in April, and whose family alleges he has been abducted by Indian intelligence agencies, a media report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.