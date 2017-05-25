NTA grants Smart Telecom 4G licence

NTA grants Smart Telecom 4G licence

Thursday May 25

The company becomes the third in Nepal after Nepal Telecom and Ncell to be awarded the 4G spokesperson Min Prasad Aryal stated: 'We have authorised Smart Telecom to launch 4G service within its existing 1800MHz frequency under the technology neutrality principle.' The granting of the 4G licence has been made under the condition that Smart Telecom pays its dues such as frequency fees, renewal fees and royalty fees before 30 July.

