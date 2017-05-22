Nepal's RPP calls for emergency meeting at Dhumbarahi office
Kathmandu [Nepal], May 22 : In the wake of its bad performance in the first phase of local body elections, Nepal's Rastriya Prajatantra Party has called for an emergency meeting of its Central Executive Committee on Monday. The Kathmandu Post reported that RPP spokesperson, Bhuwan Pathak conceded that the meeting will deliberate on contemporary issues including the government's policies and programmes for fiscal 2017-2018 as well as effects of the Constitution Amendment, amongst other issues.
