Nepal's PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal to resign next week
Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will step down next week for Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba to take over as per an understanding the two had reached 10 months ago, sources said. The prime minister confirmed his move to step down while talking to a group of Rastriya Janata Party leaders in Kathmandu.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
