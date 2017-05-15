Nepal's PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal to resi...

Nepal's PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal to resign next week

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will step down next week for Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba to take over as per an understanding the two had reached 10 months ago, sources said. The prime minister confirmed his move to step down while talking to a group of Rastriya Janata Party leaders in Kathmandu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC