Nepali breaks own record in climbing Everest

17 hrs ago

Kathmandu: A 44-year-old Nepalese mountaineer has broken her own world record for the most Everest summits by a woman after scaling the world's tallest peak for the eighth time. Sherpa, the mother of three, conquered Mt Everest for the eighth time from the North Col , according to expedition scaled Mt Everest from Tibet side for the seventh time in the last spring season.

