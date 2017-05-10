Nepal to vote in local polls for firs...

Nepal to vote in local polls for first time in two decades

Nepal votes in local elections on Sunday for the first time in 20 years, a major step in the young republic's difficult transition to democracy more than a decade after the end of its civil war. The government hopes the elections, staggered over two phases, will lead to a general election later in the year.

