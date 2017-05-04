Nepal to be part of China's OBOR
Kathmandu [Nepal], May 8 : Nepal has decided to become a part of China's One Belt One Road initiative and an agreement to this effect as is likely to be signed with Beijing soon. Citing top government officials, Kathmandu Post reported that a cabinet meeting of the Nepal Government on Monday took a decision to sign an agreement to become a part of OBOR during the upcoming OBOR Conference to be held in Beijing this month.
