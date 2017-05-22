Nepal Telecom to revive wireline service

Nepal Telecom to revive wireline service

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

In the face of rising fixed-to-mobile substitution, NT aims to rejuvenate the landline service by modernising the network, introducing new and simplifying the bill payment procedures. Although NT's wireline subscriber numbers continue to grow, it lags far behind its number of mobile telephony users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,488 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC