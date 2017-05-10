Nepal signs up to China's new Silk Ro...

Nepal signs up to China's new Silk Road plan

The long discussed deal between impoverished Nepal and its much bigger neighbour comes just days before China hosts a summit for 28 leaders near Beijing, showcasing the ambitious plan. KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday signed up to China's new Silk Road drive, a massive infrastructure project spanning some 65 countries at the centre of the Asian giant's push to expand its global influence.

