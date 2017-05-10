Nepal second phase polls facing uncer...

Nepal second phase polls facing uncertainty

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 10 : With Nepal set to hold the first phase of elections early next week, doubts over the commencement of the second phase is dominating discussion in the political and public space. The opposition is demanding that the second phase of polls be preponed, as the date for announcing the budget is prior to the date of the second phase and might influence voters.

Chicago, IL

