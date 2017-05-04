Nepal parliament differs impeachment ...

Nepal parliament differs impeachment motion against CJ Karki

5 hrs ago

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 5 : A parliamentary meeting which was scheduled to hold a discussion over an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice Shusila Karki was differed on Thursday as the opposition obstructed deliberations. The Opposition lawmakers, led by the CPN-UML , started shouting slogans against the impeachment.

Chicago, IL

