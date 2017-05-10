Nepal joins China's 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, possibly alarming India
Although Nepal had made verbal commitments in the past to support China's Silk Road initiative, Friday's signing officially translates that commitment to a binding agreement Nepal on Friday signed an agreement to be part of President Xi Jinping's ambitious plan to build a new Silk Road linking Asia, Africa and Europe, a move that could alarm India, which jostles with China for influence in Kathmandu. At a special function held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu, Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, the ministry's top bureaucrat, and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong inked the deal, the ministry said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC