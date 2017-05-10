Nepal joins China's 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, possibly alarming India

Although Nepal had made verbal commitments in the past to support China's Silk Road initiative, Friday's signing officially translates that commitment to a binding agreement Nepal on Friday signed an agreement to be part of President Xi Jinping's ambitious plan to build a new Silk Road linking Asia, Africa and Europe, a move that could alarm India, which jostles with China for influence in Kathmandu. At a special function held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu, Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, the ministry's top bureaucrat, and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong inked the deal, the ministry said.

