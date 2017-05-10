Nepal in talks with China to build US...

Nepal in talks with China to build US$8 billion cross-border rail link - fin min official

Nepal is in talks with China to build a cross-border rail link that may cost up to US$8 billion, and funding could be expected after Nepal formally signed up to Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, a Nepali finance ministry official said on Sunday. A paramilitary policemen secures the venue of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 14, 2017.

