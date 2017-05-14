Nepal holds local elections after hiatus of 20 years

The one-day elections conducted from 7:00 a.m to 5: p.m. local time in 34 districts of province 3, 4 and 6 of the Himalayan country, with 283 local municipalities voted for candidates for seven positions, according to the Election Commission. "The elections were concluded successfully in a peaceful manner with the encouraging number of people who voted for their candidates with full of enthusiasm," Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhi Prasad Yadav told a press conference on Sunday evening adding that the voters' turnout stood at 71 percent.

