Nepal Government, Humanitarian Partners Seek More Investment For Future Emergencies

Nepal government and its humanitarian partners on Thursday stressed on the need of more investment for the emergency preparedness for future disasters, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Addressing an interaction program organised in the country's first Humanitarian Staging Area in Kathmandu, the officials sought investment and discussed sustainable methods on better preparedness for crises.

