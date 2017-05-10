Nepal fines solo Everest climber without permit $30,000

A South African attempting to climb Mount Everest alone and without a permit has been ordered off the mountain, had his passport confiscated and will be fined US$22,000 , an official said Monday. Ryan Sean Davy, 43, told officials at base camp that he had climbed alone as far as camp two - 6,400 metres - to acclimatise ahead of a summit push before he was caught.

