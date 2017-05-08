Nepal Constitution amendment to take place on May 18
Kathmandu [Nepal], May 9 : Political parties in Nepal have reportedly reached an agreement to move ahead on the Constitution amendment process in Parliament on May 18. In the meeting held at Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday morning, leaders of various parties agreed to move forward on the issue, reports the Kathmandu Post. Meanwhile, Gathabandhan leaders have expressed dissatisfaction over the Constitution amendment process taking a back seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC