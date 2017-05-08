Nepal Constitution amendment to take place on May 18

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 9 : Political parties in Nepal have reportedly reached an agreement to move ahead on the Constitution amendment process in Parliament on May 18. In the meeting held at Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday morning, leaders of various parties agreed to move forward on the issue, reports the Kathmandu Post. Meanwhile, Gathabandhan leaders have expressed dissatisfaction over the Constitution amendment process taking a back seat.

