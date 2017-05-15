Nepal cabinet accepts Madhesh protest...

Nepal cabinet accepts Madhesh protests as 'political movement'

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 18 : The Nepal Cabinet on Thursday accepted the Madhesh and Tharuhat protest as a political movement and took steps to drop charges filed against them during that time. The cabinet meeting, which lasted over two hours, directed the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs to make the preparations to drop the charges against those convicted.

