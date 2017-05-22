Nepal Budget session adjourned till May 23

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 22 : With less than three weeks left for commencement of the second phase local polls in the Nepal plains, the new session of parliament began on Monday starting with discussions over the budget. However, Speaker Onsari Gharti Magar adjourned the session for the day after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal did not address the Parliament.

