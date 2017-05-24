Nepal awards contract of developing hydropower project to Chinese company

The Nepali government has decided to award the contract of developing Budhigandaki Hydroelectric Project to China Gezhouba Group Corporation , a cabinet minister has said. A cabinet meeting of Nepal Tuesday approved the Energy Ministry's proposal to let the Chinese developer build the storage type project located at the country's central and western districts -- Gorkha and Dhading under engineering, procurement, construction and finance model of project development, according to Energy Minister Janardan Sharma.

