Nepal awards contract of developing hydropower project to Chinese company

41 min ago

The Nepali government has decided to award the contract of developing Budhigandaki Hydroelectric Project to China Gezhouba Group Corporation , a cabinet minister has said. A cabinet meeting of Nepal Tuesday approved the Energy Ministry's proposal to let the Chinese developer build the storage type project located at the country's central and western districts -- Gorkha and Dhading under engineering, procurement, construction and finance model of project development, according to Energy Minister Janardan Sharma.

Chicago, IL

