Nepal: Are the Supreme Court and Parl...

Nepal: Are the Supreme Court and Parliament still on collision course?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Indian Express

However, shadow boxing apparently continues to fuel speculation that the issue is far from over, and that the two wings of the State may come to blows in the open, sooner rather than later. In all, 259 MPs, belonging to the ruling Maoists and the Nepali Congress registered an 'impeachment motion' that had led to Karki's automatic suspension as per an earlier 'precedent' by the House, three weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,178,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC