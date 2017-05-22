Nepal: A stroke of Lukla

Nepal: A stroke of Lukla

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

To miss this airport's extreme runway by even a few metres could be deadly, writes Niranjan Shrestha and Binaj Gurubacharya. As soon as the decades-old Twin Otter landed at Lukla airport, passengers burst out in applause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC